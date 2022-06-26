Police Kill Two Armed Robbery Suspects, Injure Other Gang Members In Edo

The Edo State Police Command says it has killed two armed robbery suspects during a gun duel in Benin City on Sunday.

According to the command, it received information early on Sunday morning that a gang of armed robbers had invaded a filling station off Murtala Mohamed way, Benin City upon which the commander, Crack Team immediately mobilised a team of police operatives and vigilante to the scene.

The armed robbers were later successfully trailed to a different location where they were allegedly carrying out another armed robbery operation. On sighting the team of security operatives, the robbers were said to have opened fire on them which led to a gun duel.

In the process, the superior fire power of the security operatives hit two of the armed robbers while others escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries.

The two suspected armed robbers were reportedly taken to the Police Cottage hospital in Benin city where they were confirmed dead by the doctor and their bodies deposited at the mortuary.

Items recovered from them include; one locally made pistol and three live cartridges.

The Commissioner of Police Edo State Command CP Abutu Yaro fdc, therefore, directed that more effort be put into securing the arrest and prosecution of other fleeing members of the gang.