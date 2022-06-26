World Drug Day: Abba Kyari’s Case Will Not Last Long – Marwa

Chairman the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-General Mohamed Buba Marwa, says the case against embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, is one that will not linger too long in the courts.

General Marwa who stated this while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Hard Copy on Friday, said the conviction of two other defendants in the case is evidence that the matter will be treated with the urgency it deserves.

“They have been convicted and jailed those two, I think that is a pointer that this is a case that will not last long,” Marwa told Maupe Ogun-Yusuf.

He further stated that the NDLEA has the cooperation on the matter, adding that the agencies have full confidence in the judiciary.

Reacting to a question about fingers being pointed regarding the alleged involvement of some operatives of the NDLEA in the Kyari, Marwa stressed that the agency as of today is well motivated and as such, the men have remained steadfast in their duties.

According to him, several men of the NDLEA are now being awarded for refusing to take bribes and their integrity has continued to produce results for the agency.

He assured Nigerians that while the men are rushing to demonstrate their patriotism, there is a special monitoring unit that is ensuring there is no laxity within the ranks of the NDLEA.