Gun Acquisition Directive To Complement Security Forces, Says Matawalle

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has clarified that his directive urging people to acquire firearms is for them to complement the efforts of security forces in the ongoing war against insurgency.

He made the clarification on Monday while inaugurating four special committees at the Government House in Gusau, the State capital.

The governor explained that the committees were being inaugurated to ensure proper implementation of the security measures being taken to tackle the upsurge of banditry in the State.

The four special committees established today include Committee on Intelligence Gathering and Bandits’ Informants, Committee on Prosecution of Banditry Related Offences, Management of Community Protection Guards and Special Standing Security Committee.

Matawalle stated that in recent weeks, Zamfara has witnessed terrorists’ attacks in various communities, especially within Bukkuyum, Gusau and Gummi Local Government Areas of the State.

The governor reiterated that his administration will continue to explore strategies to crush the security challenges and the sufferings endured by the citizens in the hands of the terrorists.

He noted that the government is aware of the efforts of the security forces in tackling the prevailing insecurity, however, the governor opined that the efforts of the armed forces have been impeded by lack of modern war hardware and adequate manpower, hence the reason decided that the people should procure weapons to defend themselves against the terrorists.

Governor Matawalle disclosed that the state government has provide 20 Hilux vehicles and 500 motorbikes to the special Committees to make their jobs and movements easier.

Speaking also at the inauguration of the committees today, the chairman of the Special Committee on Prosecution of Banditry Related Activities, Abdullahi Shinkafi warned criminal elements to distance themselves from Zamfara State as it is time to deal decisively with anyone found culpable no matter how highly placed he or she may be in the society.