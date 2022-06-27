Advertisement

New Police Commissioner In Sokoto Vows To Fight Crime

Abdulsamad Teri  
Updated June 27, 2022
The crest of the Nigeria Police Force is seen on a police officer’s uniform. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV.

 

The newly-posted police commissioner in Sokoto State, Mohammed Usman, has promised to fight crime in collaboration with other security agencies.

Usman replaces Kamaldeen Okunlola.

During his maiden press briefing, Usman reiterated his commitment to working in partnership with other sister security agencies to fight the rising insecurity in the state.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of APC Chieftain Gulak, Others In Imo

He called on officers and men of the command to remain resolute in fighting terrorism and other violent crimes so as to help reduce the cost of human and material resources the government is committing to this cause.

Usman promised to work with all critical stakeholders through carefully drafted strategies and policies in line with the agenda of the Inspector General of Police to fight crime and respect the fundamental human rights of citizens.



More on Crime Watch

Kidnappers Kill Catholic Priest, Hunter In Edo

Troops Clear IPOB/ESN Camps In Anambra, Enugu, Recover Dangerous Weapons

Brazilian Returnee Arrested With Cocaine In Private Part, NDLEA Seizes London-Bound Consignment

Bandits Kill Catholic Priest In Kaduna

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV