New Police Commissioner In Sokoto Vows To Fight Crime

The newly-posted police commissioner in Sokoto State, Mohammed Usman, has promised to fight crime in collaboration with other security agencies.

Usman replaces Kamaldeen Okunlola.

During his maiden press briefing, Usman reiterated his commitment to working in partnership with other sister security agencies to fight the rising insecurity in the state.

He called on officers and men of the command to remain resolute in fighting terrorism and other violent crimes so as to help reduce the cost of human and material resources the government is committing to this cause.

Usman promised to work with all critical stakeholders through carefully drafted strategies and policies in line with the agenda of the Inspector General of Police to fight crime and respect the fundamental human rights of citizens.