Surrender In 10 Days Or Face Bombardment, Uzodimma Warns Bandits In Imo

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has granted a 10-day amnesty to bandits operating and hibernating in the forests in Imo State.

He demanded the gunmen immediately come out of their hideouts and surrender their arms to their traditional rulers for unconditional pardon, warning that a failure to do so would attract bombardment by the security forces.

Governor Uzodimma gave the warning at the Government House Chapel in Owerri, the state capital while addressing the congregation after Sunday Service.

He explained that the government has decided to rid the forests in Imo of bandits and accordingly, has procured the necessary equipment for the purpose.

According to the governor, this necessitated the need for those who have repented and want to be reintegrated into the society to take advantage of the amnesty by quitting their nefarious acts and surrendering their arms.

“The state is more determined now than before to clear all bandits and to achieve this, the expected equipment and additional recruitment of more Ebube-Agu personnel, working in collaboration with the security agencies in the state, will be used to clear all the waterways and rid the state of bandits, including crude-oil thieves.

“All the waterways are under surveillance with the delivery of new Naval Equipment to the Naval Base in Oguta,” he said.

Governor Uzodimma revealed that the state would be hosting the annual Nigerian Army Day Celebration from June 30 to July 6, adding that no fewer than 10,000 personnel drawn from the army, navy, air force, and police among others would be in attendance.

These security operations, he stated, would be led by the chiefs of army staff, naval chief, and air staff, as well as the Inspector General of Police.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is expected to declare open the Army Day celebration, is also scheduled to visit the state between July 12 and 13 for some official assignments.

These include the commissioning of the Owerri–Orlu and Owerri–Okigwe roads, as well as the flag-off of the construction of the Owerri–Mbaise–Umuahia (from Fire Service) and the Orlu–Akokwa roads, and the foundation laying ceremony of the Imo International Conference Centre in the state capital.