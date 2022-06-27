Voter Registration: New Registrants Now 10.4m, Says INEC

Over 10 million new voters have registered in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise across the country.

This is according to the update for Week 11 in the Fourth Quarter released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday.

A breakdown of the figure showed that while fresh registrants hit 10,487,972, completed registration was pegged at 8,631,696.

Online registration as of 7 am, Monday 27th June 2022 was pegged at 3,250,449, and physical registration, at 5,381,247.

Furthermore, the update noted that the fresh registrants are made up of 4,292,690 males; females: 4,339,006; Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs): 67,171 and youths: 6,081,456.

CVR Update: Quarter 4, WK 11 as at 7am, Monday 27th June 2022. Fresh Registrants: 10,487,972

Completed Registration: 8,631,696

Type: Online – 3,250,449

Physical – 5,381,247 Male: 4,292,690

Female: 4,339,006

PWDs: 67,171

Youths: 6,081,456 pic.twitter.com/c2fkjGhfvA — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) June 27, 2022

RELATED:

Supreme Court Strikes Out Buhari’s Suit Challenging Section 84(12)

New PVCs Ready By October, Says INEC As Celebrities Thrill Fans At Mega Concert

Before now, the electoral body has said extending the voters’ registration was now inevitable following a surge in interest and calls by Nigerians for the exercise to be extended.

INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye said this on Friday as the June 30th deadline draws closer.

He said INEC “is disposed towards extending the date for the CVR”.

“We are convinced that after we make our arguments, the court will be convinced on why we cannot extend the CVR beyond a certain period,” Mr Okoye added.

“But we are convinced, given the enthusiasm of Nigerians, given the new resolve of Nigerians to register, that an extension is inevitable.

“The Commission is disposed towards extending the period for the CVR but not up to the period that some people are canvassing.”

As part of moves to get Nigerians registered, the European Union and YIAGA Africa, a civil organisation, recently organised concerts in Lagos and Abuja.

Tagged ‘Youth Vote Count’, the mega concerts have top Nigerian artists performing to a teeming crowd. Registrations were also done at the events.

Religious organisations and other bodies have also ramped up efforts to get eligible Nigerians enrolled.