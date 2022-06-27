Advertisement

Workers Embark On Strike In Ogun Over Unpaid Benefits

Channels Television  
Updated June 27, 2022
Workers in Ogun State held a rally on June 27, 2022, ahead of a planned strike.
The organized labour in Ogun state has directed the state workforce to commence a full blown and indefinite industrial action.

The action is expected to commence by 12am on Tuesday.

They are seeking to press home their demands for better conditions of service.

At a Congress held at the arcade ground of the governor’s office in the state capital, Abeokuta, the workers maintained that this has become imperative in view of many failed promises by the state government.

The workers are demanding the payment of outstanding deductions, contributory pension and review of the Ogun state pension law among others.



