Zelensky Asks G7 To Limit Price Of Russian Oil

Channels Television  
Updated June 27, 2022
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech during a press conference with Denmark's and Spain's Prime Ministers in Kyiv on April 21, 2022. Genya SAVILOV / AFP
File Photo of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky 
Genya SAVILOV / AFP

 

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday asked the Group of Seven rich nations to further squeeze Russia over its invasion of Ukraine by capping the prices of oil exported by Moscow.

“For us, a consistent position of the G7 countries on sanctions is important. They must be further strengthened, by limiting the prices of oil exported by the aggressor,” Zelensky wrote on his Telegram account after addressing G7 leaders meeting in Germany via video link.

He added that “Ukraine feels the support of the G7 countries”.

“Thank you for the defence and financial aid given to our country in its fight against the Russian invasion,” he said.

A senior US official told reporters Monday that negotiations on how to cap the amount of money the Russians can get for their key oil exports were advancing.

The United States and Canada, which are far less reliant on Russia as an energy supplier than Europe, have banned all Russian oil imports.



