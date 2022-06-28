Advertisement

2023: Peter Obi Meets Leadership Of The Nigeria Labour Congress

Channels Television  
Updated June 28, 2022
Peter Obi met with leaders of the NLC on June 28, 2022.
Peter Obi met with leaders of the NLC on June 28, 2022.

 

Presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja.

He met with the labour leaders to solicit their support ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The NLC and Trade Union Congress are major stakeholders of the Labour party.

READ ALSO: Kwankwaso Cannot Be A Running Mate To Peter Obi – Jibrin

 

Peter Obi joined the Labour party after he pulled out of the presidential primaries of the PDP in May.

He has emerged as one of the favorites to win the 2023 presidential elections, especially among young people.



More on Politics

Why I Did Not Implement Report Of 2014 National Conference – Jonathan

Defection: Aggrieved APC Senators Meet With Buhari In Abuja

Abdulmumin Jibrin: Obi As Kwankwaso’s VP Can Lead To South-East Presidency

Fashola Seeks Legislation To Make Voting A Duty Rather Than Right For Nigerians

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV