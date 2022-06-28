Abdulmumin Jibrin: Obi As Kwankwaso’s VP Can Lead To South-East Presidency

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A member of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Abdulmumin Jibrin, believes the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, should align with Rabiu Kwankwaso in the 2023 elections.

Kwankwaso is the presidential candidate of the NNPP.

Jibrin, in an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, said Peter Obi’s alignment may lead to a South-East presidency after eight years.

“The south-east has been extremely treated badly by the APC and the PDP. For anyone in the south-east, they should be able to see that they don’t have a future in the APC or in the PDP,” he said.

The South-East have the option of either reaching an agreement with NNPP to take over from Kwankwaso or waste their votes on the Labour party, says Abdulmumin Jibrin Catch the full interview today at noon Watch on DSTV:420 | Sky UK: 518 | Live Stream: https://t.co/QyIQrPHxJo pic.twitter.com/KqSUqjRxyd — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 28, 2022

“As members of the Labour Party, they should see that the party as it is today cannot propel Peter Obi to the presidency. The only opportunity that they have and which we are offering them is to come [and] do an alliance with NNPP.

“The hope it gives to the south-east, which is a tentative hope, is that since the era of Vice-President [Alex] Ekweme, the south-east has never been on the table to discuss the presidency, in real term.

“This is the first time they will sit on the table with the NNPP to discuss, sign a concrete agreement that after Kwankwaso, it’s going to be the south-eastern part of the country.

“The fact is that — does Labour Party have a state? No, they don’t even have. I’m speaking from my own point of view that one of the safest routes for them is to go into alliance with NNPP, for Peter Obi to run as a running mate and after that, the power can go back to the south east.”