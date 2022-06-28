Alleged Organ Trafficking: Gbajabiamila Asks Nigerian Embassy In UK To Support Ekweremadu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday said he is shocked and concerned about the situation with former deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu and his wife.

Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice, have been arrested and charged in the United Kingdom for trafficking a 15-year-old boy to the United Kingdom for organ harvesting.

They are currently detained in the UK over the charges ahead of a court date on July 7.

The couple have denied the trafficking charges.

Gbajabiamila, speaking at a plenary session on Tuesday, asked the Nigerian High Commission in the UK to avail Ekweremadu all the support he requires.

The speaker said he is in contact with the Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK to ensure that all resources needed for the defense of the Ekweremadus are made available to them, considering that allegations do not equal judgement.