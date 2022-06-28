Bandits Kidnap Medical Director Of General Hospital In Zamfara

Bandits have kidnapped the Medical Director of Dansadau General Hospital, Dr Mansur Muhammad, according to the Nigerian Medical Association in Zamfara State.

Dansadau is in Maru local government, about 100km from Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.

“NMA Zamfara received with deep shock the report of Kidnap of Medical Director General Hospital Dansadau Dr Mansur Muhammad,” a statement signed by Chairman of the Zamfara NMA, Dr Mannir Bature, said.

“The unfortunate incidence happened on Saturday June 25th, 2022 at Mashayar zaki along Dansadau – Magami Road in Zamfara State.

“We urge our members to include him and other abductees in our prayers while the association work with relevant authorities to ensure his timely release in good health.”

Bandit attacks and kidnapping is rife in Zamfara.

On Sunday, the state government said it was planning to issue gun licenses to citizens so they could defend themselves against the seemingly ubiquitous bandits.