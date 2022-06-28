Buhari To Attend United Nations Ocean Conference In Portugal

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday be leaving Abuja for Portugal at the invitation of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

President Buhari during his visit will attend the United Nations Ocean Conference in Portugal.

The conference which began in Lisbon on Monday, June 27, and runs till July 1 is co-hosted by the Governments of Kenya and Portugal and supported by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).

The event aims to accelerate the adoption of science-based innovative solutions to challenges facing oceans and the global marine ecosystem.

President Buhari will also hold official talks with his Portuguese counterpart and be conferred with the country’s National Honour and decorated with the ‘Great Collar of the Order of Prince Henry.’

The two Presidents are expected to chair an enlarged bilateral meeting and witness the signing of some agreements bordering on issues of mutual concern.

President Buhari will also visit the Portuguese Parliament and hold discussions with its president, Dr Augusto Santo Silva, as well as the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa.

In the course of the visit, the President is scheduled to address a Forum of Nigerian and Portuguese businessmen and hold separate meetings with select Portuguese Chief Executive Officers and prospective investors in Nigeria.

The Nigerian leader is also expected to engage members of the Nigerian community in Portugal on matters affecting them and developments at home.

The President will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare and Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Others are National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (Rtd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Honorable Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The President is expected back in Abuja on Saturday, July 2.