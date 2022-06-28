Call For Self-Defence: FG Should Accept Inevitability Of State Police – Ondo Govt

The call for self-defence by the Zamfara State government has again emphasised the importance of establishing a state police to adequately tackle the insecurity bedevilling various parts of the country, the Ondo State government has said.

Dr Doyin Odebowale, who is Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s aide on Special Duties and Strategy, made this known in a statement on Tuesday on behalf of the government.

According to him, the call by the Zamfara State government for citizens to arm themselves has shown the loss of confidence in the current security arrangement in the country.

Stressing that this poses a grave danger to the polity, the governor’s aide decried the increasing inability of state governments to protect their citizens in the wake of assaults by terrorists and bandits.

He believes there is a lack of trust between the states and the Federal Government on one hand, and the people have found themselves in a helpless situation on the other.

Odebowale said Governor Akeredolu has commended the courage of his Zamfara counterpart, Bello Matawalle, in his bid to confront the security challenges in his state using a pragmatic approach.

He accused the Federal Government of denying exigent regional security outfits the right to bear firearms, saying the security agencies in the country were overwhelmed and distracted.

The governor’s aide, therefore, asked the Federal Government to accept the inevitability of the establishment of state police to adequately tackle the security threats in the country.

Read the full statement below: