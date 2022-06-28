Defection: Aggrieved APC Senators Meet With Buhari In Abuja

Some aggrieved Senators serving on the platform of the All Progressives Congress met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Senators, numbering about 22, had pledged to defect from the party over the outcome of primaries in their state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Leader of the delegation, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, said the lawmakers felt disenfranchised by the process.

Speaking at the meeting, President Buhari urged the Senators to exercise restraint in their decision to defect from the party.

Several APC lawmakers have defected recently.

President Buhari said the defections were a threat to the APC’s majority in the National Assembly.

After the meeting, Kalu said the aggrieved Senators would no longer pursue defection from the APC.

“Earlier this afternoon, I led the 22 aggrieved Senators and members of the All Progressive Congress to President Muhammad Buhari,GCFR,” Kalu, the Chief Whip of the ninth senate, said in a statement.

“Our meeting with Mr President was successful and the issue of decamping from our party has been laid to rest.”