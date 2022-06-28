Police Arrest Herdsmen For Killing Bus Conductor In Lagos

The Police in Lagos State have arrested two herdsmen for allegedly killing a commercial bus conductor in the Mowo area of Badagry.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the Fulani herdsmen were grazing their cattle along the road when two of the cows left the route to the expressway after which one of them got crushed by a commercial vehicle.

This resulted in reprisals by the herdsmen, and eventually the killing of the bus conductor.

The situation further resulted in a disruption of vehicular movement along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway for hours.

According to the police spokesperson, the driver has reported at the station, and the two herders have been nabbed and transferred to the state CID in Panti for discrete investigations.