Suspected Bandits Invade Farm In Sokoto, Rustle Over 300 Cattle

Suspected bandits have invaded Adiya farm located close to the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, in Bodinga local government area of Sokoto state and rustled over three hundred cattle.

Speaking to journalists, owner of the farm Abdullahi Adiya said over 135 cows and over 180 rams are missing as at Tuesday morning.

He called on the authorities to confront the challenge of insecurity headlong so that citizens can go about their daily business without fear.

Adiya said his security staff recovered some of the animals in a nearby bush while lamenting the loss of jobs this incident may trigger.

When contacted, the police said they were aware of the attack and have deployed their tactical team to the crime scene for proper investigation.

However, spokesperson of the Sokoto state police Command, DSP Sanusi Abubakar, said the victim has not properly briefed the police on the matter.

Mr Abubakar said the police will address the press at the conclusion of investigation on the matter.