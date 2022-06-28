Advertisement

Tems Appreciates Asa, Tiwa Savage, Simi And Others After BET Win

Channels Television  
Updated June 28, 2022
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Tems poses in the press room during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Robin L Marshall / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

Pop music star, Temilade Openiyi or Tems as she is widely known, has expressed her gratitude towards female artistes that have paved the path in the Nigerian music industry for her.

She took to social media to acknowledge female heavyweights that have repeatedly blazed the trail in the industry and served as inspiration for her.

In the series of tweets, she mentioned the likes of Asa, Omawunmi, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Waje, Simi, Niniola, and others thanking them “for existing”.

Tems tweeted on Tuesday, “I’m taking today to appreciate all the sisters today. Thank you for existing, thank you for deciding to get up and do something because someone saw that and became inspired by it. @Asa_official @Omawumi @TiwaSavage @yemialadee @OfficialWaje @SympLySimi @OfficialNiniola.”

Responding to the Twitter mention, Omawunmi tweeted, “I’m truly humbled! Massive Congratulations. To the sky and above!”

 

 

 

“Tems all the way. I love you big!” Asa also replied.

“A queen I Stan,” Waje responded.

 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Tems attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET/AFP (Photo by Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

The BET award winner also named rising stars like herself, promising they were all going “to move in like a Tsunami.”

“@amaarae @Gyakie_ @ayrastarr @faveszn @TeniEntertainer, when I see anyone of you gracing a stage, I feel like that’s me. We’re all winning and we’re about to move in like a Tsunami. So before it starts, know that love lives on this side, as we show the world how it’s done.

“And if I missed any messages, it is definitely unintentional. I don’t take your kind words and support for granted. I’m sending you all love today because you DESERVE it. Love always,” she wrote.

 

 

 

Her appreciation tweets follow her wins at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday.

 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Tems poses in the press room during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Robin L Marshall/Getty Images For BET/AFP (Photo by Robin L Marshall / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

Tems brought home the award for the Best International Act, beating the likes of UK’s Dave, and her Nigerian counterpart, Fireboy DML.

Wizkid’s “Essence” which featured Tems and Justin Bieber, also bagged the BET Best Collaboration award.



More on Entertainment

Alec Baldwin To Interview Woody Allen On Instagram Live

Beyonce’s New Album ‘Renaissance’ Out July 29

Tems Steals Spotlight At BET Awards [Winners’ Full List]

US Jury Finds Bill Cosby Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Teen In 1970s

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV