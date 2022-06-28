Vote-Buying: EFCC Denies Detaining Pregnant Women, Mistreating Suspects

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says no pregnant woman or nursing mother is being held in its custody over allegations of vote-buying.

It also faulted claims that it was maltreating those arrested for the same offence during the governorship election in Ekiti State.

The anti-graft agency made the rebuttal in a statement on Monday while reacting to reports suggesting that it had continued to detain a pregnant woman.

It faulted the report, stressing that pregnancy tests were conducted on all the female suspects arrested during the election at two different hospitals, and the results were negative.

According to the statement, the EFCC secured a valid order of the court to detain all the suspects pending the conclusion of its investigations, and they will be charged to court as soon as possible.

Read the full statement below: