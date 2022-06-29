Despite Insecurity, Kaduna Investment Hits $4.2bn In 2022

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday said it has attracted both local and foreign investments worth over $4.2bn despite the security challenges bedevilling the state.

The acting governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe disclosed this during a quarterly economic breakfast meeting with local and foreign investors as well as small-scale business operators on Wednesday.

Balarabe assured members of the business community of an enabling environment to do their businesses, noting that Kaduna State has maintained its position as the first subnational government in the ease of doing business.

Concerted efforts will be made to attract more investments by removing impediments, she added.

The economic meeting, which is on the theme, ‘Navigating Business in Digital Age,’ centres on discussions on land acquisition, perceptive of the Kaduna State Government’s tax system to aid the investor make informed decisions.

Kaduna’s internally generated revenue rose to over N50 billion in 2021, making it the fourth highest in the country and the first in the northern region

This has triggered strategies to mobilize more revenue to finance the rising expenditure as well as reduce the fiscal deficit to GDP ratio.