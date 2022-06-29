NDLEA Arrests Female Drug Kingpin With 24 Sacks Of Cannabis In Rivers 

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a female drug kingpin Celina Ekeke with 24 sacks of cannabis Sativa in Rivers State.

A statement issued by the Asst. Cmdr Media & Advocacy, NDLEA Rivers State Command, Emmanuel Ogbumgbada, said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday 29th June 2022, at about 0200 hours, Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Etche Area Command of Rivers State Command carried out a search operation at Obunku community of Oyigbo LGA in Rivers State and arrested one Celina Ekeke ‘female’ a notorious drug dealer with 24 sacks of cannabis Sativa weighing 231.2kg,” the statement added.

“She has been on the watch list of the Agency for some time now as she uses her deformed legs to disguise and sell illicit drugs.”

The NDLEA said the suspect is being investigated at the Rivers State Command headquarters.

It quoted the State Commander, Comdr Ahmed Mamuda as restating the NDLEA’s “earlier warning to all drug dealers to desist from it because we will surely fish them out, particularly as the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA Rtd Brig. Gen Buba Marwa has charged us to go on offensive action against all drug dealers”.

“We also want to use this medium to call on the public to give us credible information that will enable us sanitize the society of hard drugs, while we call on drug users to seek help now before it is too late,” the statement read.