Police Disciplinary Committee Reviews Cases Against 130 Senior Officers

The Police Disciplinary Committee has started reviewing disciplinary cases instituted against 130 Senior Police Officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and above in order to determine their culpability or otherwise.

In a statement on Wednesday, Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the high-ranking officers all over the country comprise two Commissioners of Police, three Assistant Commissioners of Police, and 11 Chief Superintendents of Police.

Others include 19 Superintendents of Police, 18 Deputy Superintendents of Police, and 77 Assistant Superintendents of Police.

He said the committee assembled on Tuesday at the Inspector-General of Police Conference Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja to review disciplinary cases against senior police officers.

The FDC comprises seven Deputy Inspectors-General of Police as arbiters and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Force Secretary as its secretary.

The session which began on Tuesday will hold till Friday, July 1.

When proceedings and hearings of evidence are concluded, Adejobi said recommendations on each matter will be communicated to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for consideration.

On his part, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, expressed confidence in the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police overseeing the Force Disciplinary Committee to ensure dispensation of justice in all cases before them.

He equally assured that the Force is deliberately committed to cleaning up its house for a more professional and citizens-focused policing system.