‘Protect Your Kids,’ 15 Tips On How To Stay Safe Amid Insecurity
Nigeria’s security situation has continued to be a major concern for not just the people, but the government at various levels.
Although the Federal Government insists that the situation is improving, many believe there is little or no evidence to back these claims.
Recently, the Delta State Police Command shared some tips on how Nigerians can keep safe a tweet on its handle which was retweeted by the Force Headquarters.
The command, in its advisory, warned against giving out too much information about oneself and showing off.
The 15 safety tips are highlighted below:
Tip 1. Never use car stickers that say where you work, especially if you have a prestigious job.
Tip 2. Never share pictures of your kids in their school uniforms or badges. Protect your kids!
Tip 3. When you attend parties, don’t let the band get you so high that you start spraying money. Use an envelope.
Tip 4. Don’t be the one that tries to empty the ATM machine by making large withdrawals …You don’t need 50,000 in your wallet to feel like a man.
Tip 5. Always delete your bank transaction notifications, especially SMS…you really can memorize your bank balance… Shred your POS/ATM receipts.
Tip 6. Don’t go jogging while it’s dark, you really should be smarter than that. If you can, get someone trusted as a company.
Tip 7. Always lock your doors, even if you’re only going out to switch off your generator.
Tip 8. Never ever wear your ID outside your workplace. No one needs to know where you work.
Tip 9. Be accountable to your spouse or parents; let someone know where you are at every point.
Tip 10. As much as you can, don’t send kids alone on errands outside your house, they are soft targets.
Tip 11. Don’t try to show that you are the richest in the neighbourhood by making large donations in your estate meetings, learn modesty.
Tip 12. When you give, give with modesty and privately; learn to say, “I can’t spare that amount now”.
Tip 13. Don’t stay late in your office long after closing hours. That deadline work can be done later or at home if you wish.
Tip 14. Make safety the number one factor in your decision always!
Tip 15. Mind what you post about yourself on social media.