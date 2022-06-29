‘Protect Your Kids,’ 15 Tips On How To Stay Safe Amid Insecurity

Nigeria’s security situation has continued to be a major concern for not just the people, but the government at various levels.

Although the Federal Government insists that the situation is improving, many believe there is little or no evidence to back these claims.

READ ALSO: Zamfara Okays Death Penalty For Bandits, Kidnappers

Recently, the Delta State Police Command shared some tips on how Nigerians can keep safe a tweet on its handle which was retweeted by the Force Headquarters.

The command, in its advisory, warned against giving out too much information about oneself and showing off.

The 15 safety tips are highlighted below: