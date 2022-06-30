Bamise Murder: Trial Of BRT Driver, Andrew Nice Ominikoron Resumes In Court

The trial of Andrew Nice Ominikoron, a BRT driver who allegedly raped and murdered Oluwabamise Ayanwole, a 22-year-old fashion designer, resumed on Thursday before Justice Sherifat Sonaike of the Lagos High Court, sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecution witnesses while giving their testimonies, told the court that they were not paid to tarnish the image of the defendant.

The defence counsel, Mr P.O Idogwu, standing in for Ayobami Omotubora, the lead counsel mentioned that he was new to the case and pleaded that the court adjourned till a further date.

Justice Sherifat however, overruled the application as she stated that the case will not be further delayed by the counsel.

One of the witnesses, ASP Isibor Amos, a police officer, who was made the incident officer, said he was alerted on the 26th of February, 2022 about a lifeless body along Ogogoro village, leading to Oyingbo on Carter bridge.

He added that something was thrown down from a moving vehicle and when it was observed by eyewitnesses, they found out that it was a lifeless body.

“I was alerted on 26th of February, 2022 that people were gathered on the express with someone lying down there. On getting there, I saw a female lifeless body,” he said.

“I gathered that a moving vehicle had thrown something down, and when the observers came close, they saw that it was a lifeless body. They tried to revive her with sachet water but she did not survive it.

“I was alerted by the charge room officer that there is a crowd gathered close to the station, and there is a need for me to be involved in this case.”

He added that the incident happened in his jurisdiction and that the scene was about 20 minutes walk to the police station.

Another witness, Segun Agbe who is a social worker with the Lagos state Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, mentioned that he was assigned to the case on 12th of March, 2022 by his senior colleague, Lola Adeniyi.

Agbe narrated how he visited one of the victims, Mary Jane in her house, where she told him of how she was sexually abused by the BRT driver before visiting the Ajah Police station to incident the matter.

While he was been cross-examined by Mr Idogwu, he said that he was not hired to tarnish the image of Mr Andrew Nice.

“I was assigned this case on 12th of March, 2022. I went to Miss Mary Jane, to talk to her about the incident and she narrated to us how everything happened on the bus and how the bus driver sexually abused and torn her clothes,” Agbe said.

“Thereafter, we visited the Ajah Police Station to incident the matter. CSP Oseni and two other officers came to meet us. When we arrived at Ajah Police Station, Mary Jane, made her statement.”

Justice Sherifat Sonaike, has adjourned till July 7th, 2022, for continuation of trial.