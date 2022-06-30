Advertisement

Biden Announces $800m In Ukraine Arms, Vows Continued Support

Channels Television  
Updated June 30, 2022
US President Joe Biden gestures as he addresses media representatives during a press conference at the NATO summit at the Ifema congress centre in Madrid, on June 30, 2022. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

 

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced $800 million in new weapons for Ukraine and said the United States will support Kyiv “as long as it takes” in its war against Russian invasion.

“We intend to announce more than $800 million more” for air defence, artillery, counter battery systems and other weaponry, he told reporters at the NATO summit in Madrid.

Biden said Western support would be maintained as long as necessary and that Russia would not achieve victory.

READ ALSO: Russia Adds 43 Canadians To Blacklist, Canada Hits Back

“We are going to stick with Ukraine, and all of the alliance are going to stick with Ukraine, as long as it takes to make sure they are not defeated by Russia,” he said.

“Ukraine has already dealt a severe blow to Russia,” Biden said, adding that he did not “know how it’s going to end, but it will not end with a Russian defeat of Ukraine.”

AFP



More on Russia invades Ukraine

US Blocks More Than $1bn In Russian Oligarch’s US Assets

If Putin Was A Woman, There Would Be No Ukraine War – Boris Johnson

Russia Demands Ukraine Surrender As NATO Readies For Finland, Sweden Membership

Russia Adds 43 Canadians To Blacklist, Canada Hits Back

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV