Federal High Court Begins Annual Vacation July 25

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honourable Justice John Tsoho, has announced the commencement of the annual vacation of the court for the year 2022.

The judge approved and announced the commencement of the annual vacation pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

The Federal High Court of Nigeria in all the judicial divisions of the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja will commence the annual long vacation on Monday, July 25, 2022.

The long vacation ends on Friday, September 16, 2022, while court proceedings resume Monday, September 19, 2022, ushering in the new 2022/2023 legal year.

READ ALSO: Ekweremadu Appears Before UK Court Over Organ Harvesting Charges

A release dated June 29, 2022, signed by the Assistant Director of Information, Federal High Court of Nigeria, Catherine Oby Christopher and made available to the press, states that normal and regular proceedings of the court will resume on September 19.

However, during the period of the long vacation, the court will sit in only three core geographical divisions of Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt to hear matters of extreme urgency such as the arrest of Ship(s) and Enforcement of Fundamental Rights from other divisions within those areas.

“The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, announced the commencement of the Annual Vacation for the Year 2022,” the release titled ‘Notification Of Federal High Court Of Nigeria Annual Vacation For The Year 2022 And Roster For Vacation Judges’, reads.

“This is pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

“The Vacation will commence from Monday, the 25th day of July 2022 to Friday, the 16th day of September 2022.

“This is in order for Hon. Judges to enjoy their well-deserved rest and to prepare for the challenges of the New Legal Year. The Court shall resume in all Judicial Divisions on Monday, the 19th of September, 2022.

“During the vacation, only the Core Judicial Divisions (Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt) will as usual remain functional for the Litigating public to approach Division nearest to them.

“It is crucial to stress that during the vacation, only cases of EXTREME URGENCY, such as Arrest of Ship(s) and Fundamental Rights Enforcement are to be ordinarily entertained.

The Vacation Judges for Abuja Judicial Division are:

Hon. Justice A. R. Mohammed

Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite

Hon. Justice Nkeonye E. Maha

The Vacation Judges for Lagos Judicial Division are :

Hon. Justice Daniel E. Osiagor

Hon. Justice Nicholas I. Oweibo

Hon. Justice Akintayo Aluko

Hon. Justice Tijani G. Ringim

The Vacation Judges for Port-Harcourt Division are:

Hon. Justice Phoebe M. Ayua

Hon. Justice Adamu T. Mohammed

Hon. Justice Sa’ adatu I. Mark.

“The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, wishes his fellow Lordships a wonderful vacation in advance.”