Gunmen Kill ASP In Rivers, Police Launch Manhunt

Gunmen have ambushed and killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Chris Josiah, in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Channels Television gathered that the slain officer attached to the Rivers State Police Command was ambushed by the assailants while returning from work in the Oyigbo area on Tuesday.

“He was returning to his house after work around 9 pm or so when they ambush him. We will ensure they are fished out,” the police spokesperson in the state, DSP Grace Iringe-Koko, said via a statement issued on Thursday.

The operative sustained injuries from gunshots and later died in the hospital and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the policeman.

DSP Grace Iringe-Koko said the cop was ambushed and shot dead in his Lexus RX 300 jeep by 5 masked assailants along the Assemblies of God Church Road in Obeama community while driving home from the Afam divisional police station where he was serving.

According to her, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Eboka Friday, has ordered a massive deployment of personnel to Oyigbo with the intention of bringing the perpetrators to justice.

This is even as the CP warned perpetrators that further attacks on police officers would not be tolerated.

“Already the commissioner of police has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident to ensure that the perpetrators are identified and brought to book.”