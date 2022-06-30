I Am Praying To God On Who To Support For President In 2023 – Ortom

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday said he was consulting with God on his choice for president in 2023.

He made the comment on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Mr Ortom is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but he has accused the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar of not properly consulting stakeholders in choosing a running mate.

READ ALSO: PDP Is Taking Action To ‘Address The Feelings Of All Party Members’ – Atiku

While reiterating that the party is supreme, Mr Ortom said he is “hibernating” when asked if he may consider supporting a candidate outside the PDP.

“I am into hibernation,” he said. “I am praying. Let me go spiritual. The bible says, ‘as many as are led by the spirit of God are the sons of God’.

“I want to be led by God. After my prayers, God will direct me.

“When I say I am confused, I have to go back to the drawing board and ask God, what should I do?

“So, by the time I come out of hibernation, I will know what to do.”

Consult Wike

Mr Atiku chose Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate for the 2023 election.

But Mr Ortom said 14 out of 17 members of a committee set up by the party to guide the presidential candidate had preferred Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

He argued that Mr Atiku should have consulted with Mr Wike before announcing Okowa as his running mate.

“The candidate who won the primary has the final say, I have no problem with that,” Mr Ortom said.

“But I think that moving forward Wike would have been reached out to. Even some of us who were supporting Wike, we would have been told.”

The situation is already causing major concerns for the PDP.

On Wednesday, former Ekiti State Governor and PDP chieftain, Ayodele Fayose, said the Presidency must return to the south in 2023.

Mr Atiku is a northerner.

Taking action

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Atiku had said the PDP is taking steps to address the concerns of each of its members.

“The PDP will remain united,” Mr Atiku said in a series of tweets.

“Focus on our actions. We are taking action to address the feelings of all party members. The unity in our community is my priority. Our resolve to unify Nigeria starts in our party and moves to the community, then on to society.

“Every Governor, Legislator, and other elected officials produced by our party, and party members and loyalists, are much loved and respected by me.

“When they speak, I listen. I do not only listen. Appropriate actions have been taken, are being taken, and will continue to be advanced.”