Iyorchia Ayu Remains Our National Chairman – PDP

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its attention has been drawn to a fictitious report being circulated in a section of the social media suggesting that the National Chairman of the party, Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has been suspended by the NWC.

The PDD through its NWC debunked the report, saying it is completely false and a product of the imagination of mischief makers with the intent to destabilize the party, create an impression of crisis within its ranks and mislead the unsuspecting members of the public.

According to a statement by PDP’s spokesman, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the party stated that the claim is totally false, adding that such is the handiwork of vicious anti-people forces who are agitated by the stability, unity and soaring popularity of our party under the cohesive Sen. Dr. Ayu-led National Working Committee.

Hon Ologunagba’s communique further asserts that those stirring the rumours are intimidated by the statures of the PDP’s Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates, His Excellencies, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa respectively.

Further making clarifications on the matter, the PDP said its National Chairman, Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu is on a short vacation outside of the country and he officially transmitted power to the Deputy National Chairman (North), His Excellency Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum, to perform his duties in Acting Capacity, pending his return, in line with the provision of the Constitution of the PDP 2017 (as amended).

“It is instructive to state that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was duly informed on the absence of our National Chairman and that Amb. Damagun will be performing the duties of the National Chairman in Acting Capacity pending Sen. Dr. Ayu’s return.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP and the NWC is united and Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu remains the National Chairman,” the statement briefly read.

The party through Ologunagba’s statement, urged all members of the PDP, its teeming supporters, the media and the general public to disregard the said report as “FAKE NEWS”.