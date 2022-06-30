JJC Skillz Announces Separation From Wife Funke Akindele

“I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now.”

Singer Abdulrasheed Bello, better known as JJC Skillz, has announced his separation from Funke Akindele, the award-winning Nollywood actress.

He made this announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday morning, admitting that their marriage has been having issues for over two years.

Bello confirmed that Akindele had asked him to leave her house and refused to speak with him.

He said while they “shared a lot of things together”, their marriage was beyond repair even if he has tried to “fix things”, and is now seeking ways for them to co-parent and manage their joint business.

Dear Friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funkes insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship. I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other

Mr Abdul Bello