Kaduna Govt Flags Off Distribution Of Free Learning Materials To Pupils

The Kaduna Government has flagged off the distribution of free uniforms and other learning materials to primary school pupils in the state to tackle the menace of out-of-school children in the state.

The exercise which is under the World Bank-assisted Better Education Service Delivery For All Programme (BESDA), is aimed to enroll more children into basic education in the next 12 years.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, represented by her Special Adviser on Human Capital Development, Sagir Aliyu, said the distribution of the free learning materials to pupils is in line with the Governor Nasir El-Rufai administration’s promise to make basic and post-basic education in Kaduna state free, accessible and compulsory for all children of school age.

READ ALSO: Priest Killed By Bandits Buried As Over 700 Colleagues Protest Rising Insecurity

“This flag-off is an important component of our 12-year free and compulsory education programme in Kaduna State,” the deputy governor said.

“As part of the programme, we are providing free school uniforms and free school feeding to children in public primary schools. We identify education as a major pillar to a society driven by human capital development.

“It is our desire therefore that no child of school age should be left behind on account of lack of money.”

Since its inception in 2015, the administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai in Kaduna State has introduced some reforms aimed at revamping the state’s education sector through improved planning and addressing some of the systemic barriers that hinder access to education.

Apart from the introduction of free meals during school hours, the government has also been providing free school uniforms and other learning materials to public primary school pupils and thereby freeing their parents from any financial burden.