Labour To Hold One-Day Nationwide Protest Over Insecurity, ASUU Strike

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The organised labour movement is planning to hold a protest on the state of the nation.

The protest is to call the attention of the government to the country’s deteriorating security situation, the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the unending energy crisis.

Speaking at two separate conferences in Abuja, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr Ayuba Wabba and the President of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Mr Ambali Olatunji, decried the worsening security situation in the country and asked the government to act.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kill Scores, Abduct Several Chinese Nationals In Niger State

“For four months and running, the children of the poor have remained at home,” Mr Wabba said.

“Today as we speak, Diesel is selling for more than N800 per litre. There is no way this situation can be allowed to continue.

“So I think there’s an urgency in addressing this issue.

“And therefore, central working committee decided that there will be a one-day national protest to call the attention of government to resolve this issue immediately.”

The labour leaders also discussed other issues, including the ongoing constitution amendment, especially the aspect that touches on the autonomy of the local government and the judiciary.