PDP Is Taking Action To ‘Address The Feelings Of All Party Members’ – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday said the party is taking steps to address the concerns of each of its members.

Reports of a crisis in the opposition party has intensified in recent weeks after Atiku emerged as its presidential flagbearer.

Much of the discontent appears to stem from the party’s decision not to zone its presidential ticket to the south.

On Wednesday, a chieftain of the party, Ayodele Fayose, said the presidency must return to the south in 2023.

Mr Atiku is a northerner.

Also, in choosing his running mate, Atiku went for Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, ahead of Rivers State Governor and runner-up in the PDP presidential primaries, Nyesom Wike.

The Wike camp seems not to be pleased with the decision.

“The PDP will remain united,” Mr Atiku said on Thursday in a series of tweets “Focus on our actions. We are taking action to address the feelings of all party members. The unity in our community is my priority. Our resolve to unify Nigeria starts in our party and moves to the community, then on to society.

“Every Governor, Legislator, and other elected officials produced by our party, and party members and loyalists, are much loved and respected by me.

“When they speak, I listen. I do not only listen. Appropriate actions have been taken, are being taken, and will continue to be advanced.”