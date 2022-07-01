Alleged Rape: Court Joins Late Keren’s Mum In Suit Seeking To Stop Probe

The Federal High Court Abuja has granted the request of the mother of a late 14-year-old student of the Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Keren-Happuch Akpagher to be joined in the suit filed by her school, seeking to stop the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) from investigating the circumstances, which led to her daughter’s death.

Ruling on Mrs Vivien Akphagher’s application for joinder, the trial judge, Justice Evelyn Maha held that the applicant had placed sufficient documents before her to justify her request to be joined in the suit. She also noted that there was no objection from any of the parties.

Keren was allegedly raped at Premiere Academy and a condom was left inside her by the rapist, infecting her with sepsis and compromising her immunity, which led to her tragic end.

Following a formal complaint lodged by Keren’s mother at the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, accusing the school of breaching their contract of a duty of care and protection of her daughter, leading to her rape and death, the commission summoned the school demanding information and explanations.

However, miffed by the summons from the FCCPC, the school accused it of attempting to usurp the statutory powers of the police, asking the court to stop it.