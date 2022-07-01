FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: D’Tigers Lose To Cape Verde In Kigali

Nigeria’s D’Tigers have begun the third window of the FIBA African World Cup Qualifiers with a 79-70 loss against Cape Verde at the BK arena in Kigali.

Nigeria won the first quarter 15-14 on a Chimezie Metu lay-up as time expired, but lost the second 25-11 before bouncing back to win the third quarter 21-17. The fourth quarter ended 23 points apiece.

Christian Mekowulu led the D’Tigers with 13 points and 13 rebounds, Ikenna Ndugba also scored 13 points, with Uche Iroegbu scoring 12 and Metu adding 10.

Ivan Almeida led Cape Verde with 14 points and 13 rebounds as they out-rebounded Nigeria 53-40.

D’Tigers will face Mali in their second Group A game on Saturday with their last game against Uganda on Sunday.