Loyalty To Nigeria Is Reason I Want To Become President, Al-Mustapha Declares

The Chief Security Officer to late General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd) has said that his loyalty to Nigeria is the reason he is again running for the position of president come 2023.

Al-Mustapha who is presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) stated this on Friday when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“I decided this time around to answer to the calls of many Nigerian elders and younger ones from the North to the South and numerous associates with whom I have worked with, to accept the call and to contest.

“The passion we have for this country is much more in the sense that the challenges we face yesterday and the deep appreciation for where we are today, is for only those who truly care.

“It is that sense of awareness, that commitment driven by the energy of patriotism that brought us to the fore to face politics, ” Major Al-Mustapha asserted.

While reaffirming that he is not in the presidential race for financial gains as some would infer, the Action Alliance’s flagbearer said numerous data show that Nigeria is a very bad place at the moment and as such, committed Nigerians are needed to reposition the nation.

“For the last seven years since I came out of prison, we have been undertaking researches in and out of Nigeria, and our findings are extremely disturbing.

“What every committed Nigerian should do right now is to understand the enormity of the problems facing Nigeria,” the AA presidential candidate opined.

Adding that “the new world order is changing and we are not changing, the world is running with the moon and we are not, people are flying with the wind and we are not; time has changed and we remain stagnant.”

Speaking on his relation with General Sani Abacha, Al-Mustapha said he has no regret working with the late military dictator.

“I have no regret, once you join the military, you should be open-minded to work anywhere.”

The retired major said it was his personal destiny that took him to where he served and that wherever he went to, he served with great diligence, leaving records that are indelible for generations to see.

Al-Mustapha, however, noted that he would not want to focus solely on his work with Abacha, but would rather look at how he has given his life in service to the nation, and how he is still longing to render selfless service for the country.