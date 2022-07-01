Mo Salah Commits Future To Liverpool With New Contract Signing

Mohammed Salah has ended the long impasse with Liverpool by extending his contract with the club to June 2025

Liverpool had approached Salah about a new deal in 2021, but talks failed to progress as expected as his current agreement was set to expire in l2023

The 30-year-old has committed his future to the club on terms estimated to be close to £400,000 per week.

Salah had always made his intention that he preferred to stay on Merseyside, where he has become an icon since joining AS Roma in 2017.

The Liverpool forward expressed his delight by saying “I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone.” “It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.” “I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season, we lost two trophies,” he said. “I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”