Vigilantes Allegedly Kill 22-Year-Old Man In Enugu, Police Order Probe

Two vigilantes have allegedly killed a 22-year-old man at the Mkpulogo community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The victim – Philip Okoro – was shot on June 29 and was later confirmed dead after he was rushed to a hospital.

Following the incident, police operatives swung into action by arresting the vigilantes for their roles in the murder of Okoro.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, identified the suspects as Annene Idu and Chijioke Ezugwu, saying a pump-action rifle has been recovered.

The police equally deposited his corpse in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

While Idu is accused of shooting the Okoro, Ezugwu is said to be the Chief Security Officer of the LGA where he led the vigilantes to the scene of the incident to arrest hard drug dealers.

According to the police spokesman, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abuabar Lawal, has ordered a probe into the incident.

Specifically, he directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a full-scale investigation into the alleged shooting.

“Consequently, two members of the Vigilante Group directly linked to the shooting and murder of the victim have been arrested. They include one Annene Idu (m), alleged to have shot the deceased, and Chijioke Ezugwu (m), the Chief Security Officer of the L.G.A. said to have led the Vigilantes to the scene of the incident to arrest hard drugs dealers. Additionally, the Pump Action used for the act has been recovered,” he said.

“Meanwhile, in protest of the death of the said victim, an angry mob set ablaze the house of the mentioned team leader. However, the fire was put out by Police Operatives, who swiftly mobilized to the scene on receipt of a distress call, before the building could be burnt down.”

The police commissioner also asked residents of the community to remain law-abiding and avoid acts capable of breaching public peace in the area, while supporting the police in the ongoing investigation.