Biles, Denzel Washington, Steve Jobs Among Winners Of Top US Honor

Updated July 2, 2022
(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on July 01, 2022 shows (L-R, top) Simone Biles, Denzel Washington; former Democratic US Representative Gabby Giffords; US football player Megan Rapinoe; Khizr Khan, a Goldstar father; Apple CEO Steve Jobs; US Republican Senator from Arizona John McCain; AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka. (Photos by AFP)

 

 

Gymnastics star Simone Biles, actor Denzel Washington and the late tech visionary Steve Jobs have been named as recipients of America’s highest civilian honor, the White House said Friday.

President Joe Biden designated 17 Americans to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, three of them posthumous.

The White House said the medal recognizes “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

Among the recipients is Megan Rapinoe, the Olympic gold medalist soccer star, two-time Women’s World Cup champion and outspoken advocate on equality, race and LGBTQ issues.

Ahead of a ceremony on July 7, the White House said those honored had “overcome significant obstacles… and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities — and across the world — while blazing trails for generations to come.”

One posthumous recipient this year is John McCain, a one-time Republican presidential nominee, long-time senator from Arizona, and Vietnam War veteran who won a Purple Heart.

Previous winners of the presidential medal include the basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Motown singer Diana Ross and the actor Robert De Niro.



