Buhari Returns To Abuja From Portugal

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria after spending four days in Portugal on a state visit. He left Nigeria for Portugal on Tuesday and returned to Abuja on Saturday.

The President had visited Portugal based on the invitation of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal.

During the trip, President Buhari attended the 2022 United Nations (UN) ocean conference, met with Carlos Moedas, mayor of Lisbon, and was also presented with the ‘key of the city of Lisbon’. Also, during the trip, Nigeria and Portugal signed several memoranda of understanding, including political consultations, diplomatic training, cooperation in the field of culture, and women and girls development.

The MoUs signed touched on political consultations, research and exchange of information and documentation, cooperation in the field of culture and cooperation in the field of women and girls development, empowerment and gender affairs, youths as well as sports.

The agreements, some of which were finalised between the two countries’ investment promotion agencies and chambers of commerce were signed on Nigeria’s behalf by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare.

President Buhari is optimistic that his state visit will further strengthen the goodwill and collaboration between both countries.

See more photos below: