Police Find Children Allegedly Being Held At Church Premises In Ondo, Make Arrests

The police in Ondo State have found children allegedly being held by the church at its premises in Ondo Town, Ondo State.

The children are reported to have been kidnapped and held at the premises of the church which is in the Valentino area of Ondo Town.

The Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in the state, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the development to Channels Television, saying the police had acted based on information received.

According to her, the children have been moved to the police headquarters and investigations are ongoing.

The pastor of the church and some members of the congregation were arrested and more updates are expected from the police on the matter.

Those arrested are currently being quizzed by the police at the Criminal Investigation Department.

It is unclear the total number of children involved but it is believed that they may be as many as 50.

Sources involved with the church are however saying that the children were not kidnapped and were part of a programme organised by the church.

The children are believed to have been in the church for up to seven days.

More to follow…