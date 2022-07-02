Obasanjo Rides Tricycle, Picks Passengers In Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday surprised residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital as he rode a tricycle across some major parts of the town, taking some passengers along for the ride.

Chief Obasanjo took off from the Moshood Abiola Way, a stone’s throw to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) mega station.

Dressed in white native attire and wearing a fez cap, the former President was also spotted picking up passengers randomly from the take-off point towards the end of the popular Kuto Market in the town, a development that attracted a number of residents who were excited to see him on the move. Many passengers were eager to ride with him.

The move was part of activities to mark his 85th anniversary. He turned 85 in March but has continued to engage in activities to celebrate the milestone.

He donated 85 tricycles to young people across the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory last month, as part of the activities.

At the event tagged “OBJ @85”, free tricycles were presented through the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

He challenged Nigerian youths not to abandon the country to those who are currently messing it up, adding that despite the many challenges confronting Nigeria, there are opportunities for them to take advantage of.

The ex-President urged young Nigerians to roll up their sleeves and make needed contributions towards addressing the challenges of the nation, admitting that though there are challenges they should not leave things to those who are messing it up.

“The first thing we want to prove is that there are opportunities galore in this country,” he said. “ Yes, things are not what they should be, but you, as youths, individually and collectively, must make up your mind, make contributions in order to make things the way they should be.”

“If you leave things to those who are messing it up for you and who are saying you are the leaders of tomorrow, you will never have that tomorrow. Today is your day. Then the third point is; that yes, sometime you may get people who would help you, and times you may not even get who would help you.

“You must remember God has given you innate ability to be what He wants you to be and if you make up your mind on what you want to be, God will help you and He would provide those people who would help you to reach the sky which should be your limit.”