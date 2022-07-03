Insecurity: I Never Asked Christians To Buy Guns – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, says he never asked Christian faithful to purchase guns to defend themselves.

“I never asked Christians to go and buy guns; you didn’t hear that from me,” Adeboye said on Sunday in a thanksgiving sermon at Mount Carmel Prayer Village in Ifeiwara, Osun State.

The clergyman made the clarification following earlier comments on the killing of worshippers in Ondo State by terrorists who invaded Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo.

Channels Television had reported that at least 40 worshippers who had gone for the Sunday mass on June 5 lost their lives to the church attack.

‘You Don’t Need Guns’

Although Adeboye had said Christians would defend themselves in what he termed ‘fire-for-fire’, the revered pastor stated that his statement was misinterpreted.

“Let the devil try any nonsense. From now on, it’s going to be fire for fire,” he had said at the time.

But clarifying his comments during Sunday’s sermon tagged ‘Meant For The Top’, the RCCG leader said, “Now, there are one or two things that were said during the Holy Ghost Service; I believe some people might want to misrepresent.

“You don’t need guns. Samson (in the bible) never bought an AK-47; he fought with the jawbone of an ass. So, don’t go and buy guns. In any case, they (the authorities) won’t give you permission.”

Adeboye, however, mentioned that the church was ready to deter unwanted visitors from gaining access to its premises.

“Don’t buy guns. We don’t want to kill anyone right? we just want to make sure that unwanted visitors don’t come to our churches,” he said.