Operation Hadin Kai: Neutralize Terrorists Without Mercy, Maj Gen Musa Charges Troops

The Theatre Commander Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General Christopher Musa has today Saturday, 03 July 2022 charged troops of Operation HADIN KAI to neutralize all terrorists elements marauding and hibernating in any part of the North East region of the country.

Gen Musa gave this charge while addressing graduands of Train-the-Trainers’ Course Batch 2/2022 at the Theater Training School in Maimalari Military Cantonment, Maiduguri.

While rewarding and recognising best graduating students of the course the Theatre Commander also urged course participants to impart the knowledge gained from the course in their subordinates at their various units.

While appreciating the officers, instructors and soldiers of the school for their commitment and dedication, the Theatre Commander also acknowledged the contributions of the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service, Centre for Civilians in Conflict, 7 DMSH, 7 Div PT Group and many others who have contributed to the training of the participants.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Theatre Training Officer (TTO), Brigadier General EO Oduyebo disclosed that the 83 participants comprising of 9 officers and 74 soldiers were drawn from various units across the Theatre.

He stated that the two weeks rigorous military training is designed to broaden participant’s knowledge of military operations, civilian harm mitigation, leadership and build a professional, yet physically and mentally fit soldier that can take on and neutralize any adversary anytime, anywhere.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Lt FA Ibrahim on behalf of the entire course expressed immense appreciation to the Theatre Commander for prioritizing training and retraining of troops in the Theatre as well as his unending support to the actualization of the course aim.

He also thanked the TTO for his continuous guidance throughout the period of the course as well as instructors and stakeholders for the knowledge gained during the course.

The hitch free ceremony was attended by Component Commanders, Formations and Unit Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, Instructors and course participants.