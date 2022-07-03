Ten Dead, Seven Injured In Yobe Motor Accident

Ten persons have died and seven others injured following a a motor accident involving a Hummer Bus with registration number GWL350 XA and a Sharon bus with registration number XF218 GME, in Yobe State.

The incident happened on Saturday night near Gashaka along Potiskum-Gombe road at about 10.22pm.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Intercepts N4.5bn Heroin In Baby Food As Man Excretes 90 Pellets Of Cocaine

The Zonal Commanding Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Zone 12 Covering Bauchi, Yobe, and Borno states, Assistant Corps Marshal Rotimi Adeleye, confirmed this to Channels Television.

He said that the accident happened as a result of overspending by the driver of the Sharon Bus.

Adeleye further revealed that, the corpses have been deposited at the mortuary of the Specialists’ Hospital in Potiskum, a 20 kilometer distance from the scene of the accident. Those injured have also been rushed to the hospital.