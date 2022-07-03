Three Suspected Cultists Arrested For Rape, Forceful Initiation Of Teenage Girl

Police have arrested three members of Eiye confraternity for forcefully initiating a young girl into their cult group.

The spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that the trio of Daniel Njoku a.k.a Agege, Damilare Ogundiran, and Adebayo Olamilekan, who were arrested last Thursday initiated the victim into the group and then gang-raped her.

Their arrest, Oyeyemi stated, following a report lodged at the Ajuwon Divisional Police Headquarters by the mother of the victim.

“She sent her 15-year-old daughter on an errand at Akute Odo area but (she) was waylaid on the road by Daniel Njoku, who forcefully took her to his gang at their hideout where the young girl was gang-raped, beaten, and forcefully initiated into Eiye cult group,” he stated.

“The complainant further explained that her daughter was threatened by the suspects that she would be killed if she dares to inform anybody about the incident. Upon the report, the DPO Ajuwon Division, SP Andrew Akinseye, detailed his detectives to go after the hoodlums.”

According to the command’s spokesman, the team, acting on credible intelligence located the hideout of the group in the Akute Odo area, stormed the place, and succeeded in arresting three members of the gang.

“The suspects have confessed to committing the crime,” he added. “They informed the police that they were desperately looking for more members to join their group, especially female members and that was what prompted them to do what they did.”

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Lanre Bankole, who condemned the incident ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Cultism Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.