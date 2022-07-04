Bandits Kidnap Another Catholic Priest In Kaduna

Another priest of the Catholic Church, has been kidnapped by bandits in Kauru local government area of Kaduna State.

The victim, Reverend Father Emmanuel Silas was kidnapped from the parish rectory of Saint Charles Catholic Church, Zambina in Kauru Local Government within the early hours of Monday.

The incident comes less than two weeks after the priest in charge of the Kaduna Polytechnic Catholic community, Reverend Father Vitus Borogo was killed on his farm at Kujama in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The police are yet to comment on the development, but the Chancellor of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese , Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo, confirmed the incident, saying that they were able to know about the incident when the priest did not show up for the early morning mass on Monday.

He, however, solicits the prayers for the immediate and safe release of the Kidnapped priest, saying that the Catholic Community will use all available legal means to ensure the release of the kidnapped Reverend Father.

In a similar vein, gunmen have kidnapped two Catholic priests in Edo State.

Police authorities in the state confirmed the incident which occurred on Saturday night around Ehor and Iruekpen communities along the Benin-Auchi Expressway.

In a statement on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Edo, Chidi Nwabuzor, identified the victims as Reverend Father Udo Peter of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Uromi, and Reverend Father Philemon Oboh of St. Joseph Retreat Centre, Ugboha in Esan South East Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Barely a week before the incident, Channels Television reported the abduction and subsequent killing of Reverend Father Christopher Odia of St. Michael Catholic Church, lkhabigbo in Etsako LGA of Edo State.

He was abducted from his rectory last Sunday while he was on his way to conduct a mass for worshippers at the parish.

But the clergyman was later killed by his abductors out of frustration during a fire exchange with security operatives who were on a rescue mission.

Nwabuzor, while narrating the latest incident, said one Reverend Father Amos Abhulimen of St. Dominic Catholic Church, Ugboha informed the police of the abduction of his colleagues.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police Edo, Abutu Yaro, has dispatched security operatives to the area with a view to rescuing the clergymen and arresting the kidnappers.