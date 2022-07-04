FIBA World Cup: D’Tigers To Battle Multiple Afrobasket Champions In Final Qualifiers

Nigeria’s senior men’s national basketball team, D’Tigers will face 11-time AfroBasket Champions, Angola in Group E of the final qualifiers for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The Nigerian side will also battle two-time AfroBasket champions, Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea in the group.

Cape Verde and Uganda are also in Group E, but Nigeria won’t play any games against them, having already faced off in Group A of the first round of qualifiers.

All teams will carry over their results from the first round with D’Tigers wrapping up their campaign with a 91-72 thrashing of Uganda on Sunday in Kigali.

Team Nigeria finished second behind Cape Verde on six points, one behind the Islanders, with two wins and two defeats from four games.

Meanwhile, Cote d’Ivoire won all six of their first round games in Group C for 12 points, Angola won four out of six for 10 points, while Guinea won just one game from six.

Group F is made up of South Sudan, Tunisia, Cameroon, Egypt, Congo DR, and Senegal.

D’Tigers will restart their qualification campaign against Cote d’Ivoire on August 26 before facing Guinea on August 27 and then Angola a day later to wrap up the fourth window of qualifiers.

The fifth and final window of qualifiers will see Nigeria face Cote d’Ivoire for a second time on February 24, Guinea on February 25, and Angola on February 26.

At the end of these additional six games per team, the two top in each group, along with the best third-placed side will qualify for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.