Former Lagos BRT Driver Excretes 90 Pellets Of Cocaine Enroute Dubai

A former Lagos BRT driver, Muyiwa Babalola Bolujoko excreted 90 pellets of cocaine after he was arrested by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Bolujoko was apprehended at the screening point of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, where he was to board a Qatar Airways flight en route from Doha to Sharjah, with his trip expected to terminate in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A spokesperson for the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, said the 39-year-old from Ijebu South LGA, Ogun State, was placed under excretion observation after body scan result confirmed drug ingestion.

“While in custody, the suspect excreted all the 90 pellets in four excretions. He claimed he left his N60, 000 per month job as a BRT driver in February and decided to work as a drug courier to raise funds to buy a shuttle bus popularly called ‘Korope’ in Lagos to continue his transport business,” Babafemi disclosed.

He also disclosed that NDLEA operatives intercepted 22 blocks of heroin weighing 23.55kilograms concealed in packs of Nestle Cerelac baby food at the MMIA in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, the consignment with a street value of over N4.5billion came from Johannesburg, South Africa on board South African Airways flight on Wednesday 29th June as part of a consolidated cargo that arrived at the SAHCO import shed of the Lagos airport.

After a series of follow-up operations that led to the arrest of two freight agents, the actual receiver of the drug consignment, Chike Okeke Eweni who distributes the substance for his South Africa-based partner was arrested the following day, Thursday 30th June at a logistics warehouse in Ajao Estate, Ikeja.

Chike who hails from Anaocha LGA, Anambra state claims during the preliminary interview that he’s also into fish farming.

Meanwhile, in Rivers State, NDLEA operatives on Wednesday 29th June arrested a 68-year-old woman, Mrs Celina Ekeke at Obunku community, Oyigbo LGA with 231.2kg cannabis, while one Shedrack Eze, was arrested the following day Thursday 30th June at Yankarfe, Zaria, Kaduna state with 250,000 tablets of Exol 5, weighing 75kg. In Borno state, Usman Haruna, 27, was arrested at BCG checkpoint in Biu on Saturday 2nd July with 19.7kg cannabis.

Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has expressed satisfaction with the exemplary performance of the officers and men of the MMIA command in the past week while also commending those of Rivers, Kaduna and Borno for being vigilant.

He charged them and others across the country to remain steps ahead of the tricks by the desperate drug cartels.