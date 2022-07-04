Lagos Govt Shuts School As Pupil Reportedly Drowns During Swimming Lesson

The Lagos State Ministry of Education has shut the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School in the Ogba of the state over the death of a five-year-old boy.

Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, who is the Commissioner for Education in the state, announced this in a statement on Monday.

She stated that the school would remain closed, pending an administrative investigation of its operations and procedures, as well as the conduct of its officials – in line with schools’ safety standards and guidelines.

“The investigation is sequel to the death of a five-year-old pupil who is suspected to have drowned during a swimming lesson while in the custody of the school,” Adefisayo said.

“The police are investigating the matter. A preliminary probe by the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry has shown that the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, is yet to conclude its registration and is, therefore, not yet an approved school.”

According to the commissioner, the ministry is concerned about the safety of the pupils, hence the need for its intervention.

She insisted that the school would remain closed until all the required approval processes were concluded.

Adefisayo advised parents whose children are pupils of the school to note the closure and await the conclusion of the administrative investigation.